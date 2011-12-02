Chris Brown ft. Asher Roth “2 Complicated”

After a whirlwind of a year, Chris Brown has taken off his rapper hat and slipped back into his R&B swag. Chris Brown asked Asher Roth to lend a verse to the track, “2 Complicated.” The song is a dance heavy kiss off to a female who has too many issues to keep Breezy around. Considering all the trouble he’s been in recently, does Breezy have room to talk about some chick being too complicated for him? Check the song and let us know.

Chris Brown feat Asher Roth – 2 Complicated by Fresh Like This

