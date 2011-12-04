Happy Birthday Jay-Z!

After March 9th, December 4th is probably the most remembered date in hip-hop. Since immortalizing his birthday with a song on The Blueprint, Jay-Z has ensured that his fans will never let a year go by without wishing him a happy born day.

If you want Hova fix, check out his channel on BlackPlanet Radio!

RELATED POSTS:

Jay-Z & Kanye West Perform, Beyonce Throws Up The Roc [VIDEO]

Jay-Z’s Engineer Young Guru Talks Watch The Throne [VIDEO]

Jay-Z & Kanye West Honor Heavy D In NYC

Jay-Z & Kanye West Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS]

Also On The Urban Daily: