Michael Ealy’s ‘Common Law’ To Premiere In January

Ladies, one of the men of your dreams will be coming to television every week. Michael Ealy stars in the USA network cop drama, “Common Law,” alongside Warren Kole. The two play police detectives who are on the verge of being thrown off the force. The only way to keep their jobs is to go to couples counseling. Yes, you read correctly. They must attend couples counseling.

The series premiere is scheduled for January 26th. We already know the females will be tuning in. What about the guys? Will you be watching “Common Law?”To help make a decision, peep the trailer. Does the show look promising?

Spotted at BlackThespian.

RELATED POSTS:

Top Ten DVD’s Worth Fighting Over

Taraji P. Henson & Michael Ealy Star in Steve Harvey’s “Act Like A Woman, Think Like A Man”

Watch Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” Trailer [VIDEO]