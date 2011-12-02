Kanye West: “I Wasn’t Given This Power For No Reason”

Kanye West is getting all philosophical and stuff in this behind the scenes clip from his Watch the Throne Tour with Jay-Z. Some may perceive ‘Ye’s comments as arrogant, but he actually comes across in a positive light. In addition to talking about living up to his potential during this life, Kanye explains how he wants to be remembered.

See Kanye’s clip for yourself at Voyr.com.

