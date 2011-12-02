How To Get The Official Nicki Minaj Barbie Doll!

Nicki Minaj lovingly refers to her fans as Barbies and Kens, and one lucky person will be able to purchase an actual Nicki Minaj Barbie doll on Wednesday (December 7th). Mattel is creating the one-of-a-kind Barbie that will be auctioned for a minimum of $1000, and is expected to be sold for $15,000.

Visit CharityBuzz.com until December 19th to bid on this beyond exclusive Nicki Minaj Barbie. Read this to find out more about Nicki’s Barbie!

