50 Cent Signs DJ Pauly D To G-Unit Records

Earlier in the year, there was talk that ‘Jersey Shore’ star, Pauly D, would be signing to G-Unit Records. 50 Cent and the reality star made it official recently. 50 signed Pauly D to his dance and pop music imprint, G-Note Records.

Describing Pauly D smart and creative, 50 Cent said he’s a “great addition to G-Note and [the] G-Unit family.”

Pauly D is the first ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member to land a record deal and is also the first cast member to get his own spinoff show. Pauly D’s solo reality show will follow the DJ as he spins at celebrity parties and industry events and is scheduled to air sometime in 2012. For now, Pauly is finishing up a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Some might remember he opened for Britney Spears on her Femme Fatale tour.

It’s amazing what getting drunk and fighting on national television can get you these days.

