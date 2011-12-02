Bow Wow “Don’t Worry About Me”

Bow Wow has been going through it for most of 2011. First, it was the discovery of a secret baby. Then, he had to deal with rumors he had been dropped from Cash Money Records. Now that he’s weathered those storms, he is back to recording music.

The rapper formerly known as Lil Bow Wow recently dropped a video for a song called, “Don’t Worry About Me.” The song comes straight from his heart as he airs out his sisters for talking about him and trying to put their family problems in public view. There is no word if this will appear on his Cash Money debut, Underrated. We will keep you posted on any new developments in the career of Shad Moss.

Props to VladTv.

RELATED POSTS:

Bow Wow Ft. Lil Wayne “Sweat” [NEW MUSIC]

10 Favorite Celebrity Cameos From HBO’s “Entourage”

Chris Brown, Bow Wow And Tyga Party With Strippers [VIDEO]