Sipping Cocktails With Charlamagne…

Sitting in front of short-bread cookies adorned with TheUrbanDaily logo at the luxury lower east side hotel Thompson LES has its perks (if I didn’t name them already). That especially goes, if you are perched beside radio host Charlamagne Tha God of the New York City morning show “The Breakfast Club.” The “G-Lister” joined me in conversation at TheUrbanDaily Presents…”The G-List“ (not to be confused with MTV’s horrific reality show “From G’s To Gents!”)

TheUrbanDaily Celebrates The G-List In NYC [PHOTOS]

As I sipped Malibu Rum mixed with pineapple juice, surrounded by entertainment’s most notable “movers and shakers,” @CThaGod and I jammed out to D-Nice’s effortless spins. He laughed as he whispered “I didn’t know TheUrbanDaily was this popping.” I joined his chuckle; we definitely are (thanks for noticing)!

We journeyed through the cool crowd toward the step and repeat for a photo-op, where we posed for a picture, then continued our dialogue on the orange and red, retro-styled ottoman. Somewhere in between “black people wear their wealth” and “Blackplanet Radio” (shameless plug), we snapped another picture which can be found on Twitter.

Check out other photos from the lavish event below:

