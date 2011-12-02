T.I. Speaks About Arrest Rumors

The Internet has been going crazy with rumors about T.I. getting arrested while visiting New York City. But it is not true.

Tip was reported to have been arrest in an airport while going through a security check point after TSA officials smelled marijuana around him. However, he was in NYC promoting his new VH1 reality show “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

Bossip has even details for you, but our sister site HotSpotATL.com has the exclusive audio of Tip addressing the arrest rumors right here!

