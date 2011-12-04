Mama Jones Is Coming Out With A Line Of Condoms!

For those that don’t know, Mama Jones is the mother of Dipset Capo, Jim Jones. She gained popularity after constantly arguing with Jim Jones’ girlfriend, Chrissy, on the show Love & Hip Hop. In the battle between mother and girlfriend, Mama Jones released a diss track where she blasted Chrissy over perceived disrespect. All of this disrespect talk came about when Chrissy proposed to Jim Jones without asking permission beforehand.

Mama Jones recently called into a radio station to give her side of the story and promote her new clothing line as well as her own line of condoms, both named Psychotic. The slogan for the condoms is “Mama says never leave home without it!” Catchy don’t you think? Click here to listen to the rest of the entertaining interview.

Will you be buying Mama Jones’ Psychotic clothing and condoms?

RELATED POSTS:

Mama Jones In The Studio Recording Diss To Chrissy & Jim Jones [VIDEO]

Yandy Of “Love & Hip Hop” Speaks On Kimbella & Chrissy Brawl

Five Things You Need To Know Before Watching Love & Hip Hop Finale