Odd Future “Purple Naked Ladies”

Odd Future‘s new album Purple Naked Ladies arrives on December 20th in digital form, and the physical version will be available on January 17th. Check out the tracklist below!

1. Violet Nude Women

2. They Say/Shangrila Feat. Tay Walker

3. She Dgaf

4. Cunt

5. Cocaine/Tevie Feat. Left Brain

6. Ode to a Dream Feat. Kilo Kish & Coco O.

7. Gurl Feat. Pyramid Vritra

8. Love Song -1

9. Lincoln Feat. Mike G & Left Brain



10. Web of Me11. She Knows12. Fastlane13. Visions Feat. Coco O.14. The Garden

