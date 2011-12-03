How Beyonce Felt About Kelly Rowland Sharing Her Secret

After Kelly Rowland accidentally revealed that Beyonce and Jay-Z are having a baby girl, it would be understandable for Beyonce to be upset with her friend. Katie Couric asked Bey what she thought about Kelly’s loose lips during their interview on ABC’s “20/20,” and Beyonce didn’t seem upset about it at all.

Beyonce playfully responded to Katie’s question by asking, “Did she?” And then placed her finger by her bottom lip and said, “Hmmm?”

Beyonce also discussed directing her new concert DVD, pregnancy cravings, fake baby bump reaction from her family, parting ways with her father and former manager Mathew Knowles.

