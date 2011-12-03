Nicki Minaj Says “Roman In Moscow” Is “The Wackest…”

Nicki Minaj‘s new song “Roman in Moscow” isn’t getting the love that her previous singles have received, but she says it’s not the best of what’s to come from her second album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.” Hear what else Nicki had to say about the song in the video below.

RELATED POSTS:

Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Roman In Moscow” [NEW MUSIC]

How To Get The Official Nicki Minaj Barbie Doll! [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj, Kanye West & Jay-Z Shut Down Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj Is Nominated For 2012 Grammys!