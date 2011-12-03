Governor Debuts New Song, “Crazy Life”, In 50 Cent Movie

50 Cent’s much talked about movie, All Things Fall Apart, premieres tonight at 9:30 pm on BET. The film features two new songs by the latest signee to 50 Cent’s G-Note Records label, Governor.

The Virginia native (what’s really poppin in VA?) was once signed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle label and G-Unit proper. Check out the video to “Crazy Life” and tell us… is it hot or not?

RELATED POSTS:

50 Cent Signs DJ Pauly D To G-Unit Records

T.I. Answers 50 Cent And Critics In New Vibe

50 Cent, “What Up Gangsta PT 2″ [NEW MUSIC]

Also On The Urban Daily: