Top 5 Black Hollywood Veteran Actors

Anthony Mackie (The Night Catches Us, Million Dollar Baby) and Lance Gross (Our Family Wedding, House of Payne) may or may not strike you as acting newcomers. But when you compare them to Laurence Fishburne and Denzel Washington, they’re definitely Hollywood babies.

Samuel L. Jackson has been around since Spike Lee’s breakout films and Laurence Fishburne has been acting since 1975 playing Wilford Robinson in Cornbread, Earl and Me.

We pay homage to the top Hollywood vets, who probably say to younger actors, :You know, back in my day…”

1. Laurence Fishburne

Not only was he the famed kid in Cornbread, Earl and Me, but Laurence is still works regularly on television and movies.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

He always plays the risky roles that other actors may find unbecoming, but he’s one of the highest paid actors–Black or White.

3. Glynn Turman

From Cooley High to A Different World, he’s definitely got his acting stripes!

4. Morgan Freeman

He’s got a lot of flack for his role as Miss Daisy’s docile driver, but he’s been acting since the mid-60s and it’s hard not to distinguish his voice narrating commercials and movies.

5. Denzel Washington

He was the first black actor to win an Oscar for leading male role; need we say more?!

Also On The Urban Daily: