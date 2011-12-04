Noreaga Wants Jay-Z and Dame Dash To Reconcile For Christmas

Just minutes after wishing Jay-Z a Happy Birthday via Twitter, one-time Roc-A-Fella Records associate Noreaga publicly wished that Hov and his former partner Dame Dash would reconcile.

“For Christmas I ask Santa if Hov and Dame could talk,” Nore wrote on his Twitter page. “Maybe make Irv president of something and to free Boosie n Ja Rule. I hope I get it. Please.”

Jay-Z and Dame co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 along with partner Kareem “Biggs ” Burke. After years of success building a label, clothing line and various other ventures, the team had a very public falling out, selling their stakes in Roc-A-Fella to Def Jam.

After releasing the classic album The War Report with is partner Capone in 1995 on Penalty Records, Nore was signed to Def Jam Records as a solo artist. His debut album N.O.R.E contained the Neptunes-produced hit “Superthug.” In 2006 he released a Reggaeton album on Roc-La-Familia called N.O.R.E. y la Familia…Ya Tú Sabe executive produced by Jay-Z. Nore also appeared in several of the Roc-A-Fella movies including State Property, State Property 2 and Death of A Dynasty.

Possibly inspired by the holiday season and Jay-Z’s birthday, Nore offered many personal observations about the team and was very passionate in his defense of Damon Dash and The Inc’s Irv Gotti.

“I think Dame was one of the best black ceo’s of our generation. I think Irv Gotti was one of the best executives minus they attitudes at one point,” he wrote. “Dame came to my studio so much cause he heard I always had his artists booking sessions and he just wanted to be around energy. Everybody who say they hate Dame, if he got back wit Hov u would love him again!!! Every bit of footage u saw of Dame yelling he made sense… It’s just [his] tactics was wrong. PAY ATTENTION. The bad cop good cop thing was something they invented. Dame [just] kept playing that character too long.”

Nore went on to highlight that Diddy’s Ciroc deal may not have happened had it not been for Jay-Z and Dame’s Armadale Vodka venture. Also citing a lack of Black leadership at record labels Nore felt that two should at least speak, even if they don’t become best friends again.

“I got love for Hov & Dame,” he added. “I’m not taking sides nor am I saying who’s right or wrong I’m just saying I miss Roc-A-fella, miss the unity. I just always get sad when I see them by they self. I’m not saying bring Roc-A-Fella back but Dame should be able to call Hov and say happy Bday.”

