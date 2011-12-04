SNL Spoofs Herman Cain’s Exit From Presidential Race

http://www.nbc.com/assets/video/widget/widget.html?vid=1371746

Saturday Night Live didn’t waste any time poking fun at one-time Presidential candidate Herman Cain’s decision to end his bid for the GOP’s nomination.

Cain announced that he was dropping out of the race after a woman named Ginger White alleged that she had a 13-year-long affair with Cain and several other women claimed that they were sexually harassed by the Georgia businessman.

Cast member Kenan Thompson revisited his spot-on impersonation of Cain, joking that “I scheduled an appointment with my wife. We had a productive discussion while she glared at me listening to Mary J. Blige.”

