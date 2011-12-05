Common Says His Abs Are Real

In response to those that think his abs are some sort of special effect, Common proudly states, “We work out, man. We don’t spray.” How’s that for a gut check?

In the episode “Bread and Circuses,” airing at 9 p.m. Dec. 4 on AMC, Common’s Elam Ferguson, a former slave now working for the Union Pacific Railroad, challenges his foreman, Cullen Bohannon after Bohannon demands he work for free until railroad boss Doc Durant can actually pay them.

Tune into AMC’s new hit series, “Hell on Wheels”, Sunday 10/9c to find out who walks away from this fight victorious.

