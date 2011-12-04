Olivia Gets Reality Check From Sony Records Exec

On the next episode of “Love and Hip-Hop” (airing at its new time on Monday Night’s at 8pm) singer Olivia gets a rude awakening from Sony Music A&R Wayne Williams about her recording career.

After Olivia says that her last song “December” did “really well” Wayne totals up all of the radio spins she received on the song and had to give her hard dose of reality.

“It clearly shows the record wasn’t a hit,that’s important for you to know,” he says bluntly. “2,767 spins all together, that’s not a lot. If I go into my label meeting and I say I’ve got Olivia their eyes are gonna roll.”

We guess those five million views of the video on Youtube don’t count? Watch the clip to see what advice he gave her.

Get More: Love And Hip Hop

RELATED POSTS:

Mama Jones Is Coming Out With A Line Of Condoms! [AUDIO]

What Monica And The Creator Of “Love & Hip Hop” Have In Common [PHOTOS]

Kimbella On Her Vicious Fight With Chrissy On “Love & Hip-Hop” [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: