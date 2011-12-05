Grooming Guide: Shaving Prep (Part 2)

The best way to deal with razor bumps and ingrown hairs is to develop a before-and-after shaving system. That said, the editors from TheUrbanDaily and Gillette are here to share the most effective grooming tips.

(Continued from Part 1..)

4. It is extremely important to always shave with your razor in the same direction that your hair grows. Usually, facial hair grows down but under your chin it grows toward your chin. As you shave with a razor be sure and pull your skin tight to avoid nicks. Keep in mind that facial hair is thickest above your lip so pay particular attention to this area if you want a close shave.

5. Wash off your shaving razor throughout the process to cleanse the hair and gel off so you will continue to get the closest razor shave possible.

6. When you are finished shaving, rinse your face off with cold water- this will tighten your skin and pores.

7. Dry off your face and apply aftershave, astringent, or toner. Then apply a moisturizer, preferably one with a sunscreen. Never use products with alcohol, as they will dry out your skin.

