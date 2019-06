According to reports at Allhiphop.com, rapper Tommy Hill was shot and killed in Philadelphia earlier this week. Robbery was the apparent motive.

The rapper, born John Wilson, was a member of the hip-hop group R.A.M. Squad. Early Friday morning the rapper was coming out of a Philadelphia bar named Reuben’s Marc when he was shot and robbed.

GET THE FULL STORY AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

Also On The Urban Daily: