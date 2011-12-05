7 Reality TV Stars Who Are Smarter Than They Act

VIA: RNBPhilly.com

Many of us deem reality television as foolish, useless, and unintelligent. Ironically, there are in fact more than a few reality television stars who went to college and graduated. In addition, some of them are quite accomplished in the academic arena. Here are some of our favorites:

Jennifer Williams of VH1’s “Basketball Wives” attended the University of Maryland and Fairleigh Dickerson University where she then graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Pretty impressive!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s self-proclaimed “southern belle,” Phaedra Parks, is a decorated “lawyer to the stars” and received her bachelor’s degree in communications from esteemed school Wesleyan College. Her law degree was earned at the University of Georgia.

First getting his stardom from being a contender on VH1 reality show, “I Love New York”, David Otunga, better known as “Punk” and Jennifer Hudson’s fiancee, received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois. He then went on to Harvard Law School and practiced law in Chicago before hitting it big as JHud’s man and a professional wrestler.

Even though in the lastest episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” Yandy Smith was beefing with Chrissy and may be on the chopping block as Jim Jones’ manager. But this Howard University alum wasn’t always a reality TV star. Yandy started as an intern fresh out of college with a degree in business management, and worked her way up to being president of a company where she was once an executive assistant.

“Jersey Shore” cast member Vinny Guadagnino graduated with a 3.9 GPA from CUNY Staten Island with a degree in political science. He has applied to law school while filming the show, but no word on when or where he’ll be attending.

