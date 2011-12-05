Single Ladies Has A New Star: Denise Vasi

No, Denise Vasi isn’t a Rihanna look-alike, she’s the new star of VH1’s “Single Ladies.” The former “All My Children” actress will be playing a new character on the show named Raquel.

Denise won’t exactly be replacing Stacey Dash, but her character is going to be a close friend of Keisha, who’s is played by LisaRaye McCoy. Charity Shea, who co-stars in “Single Ladies” as April, will also return for season two.

Executive producer Queen Latifah says, “Denise is the perfect addition to the ‘Single Ladies’ cast. She is bringing a fun, new element to the show.” Filming will begin next month in Atlanta, and the second season of “Single Ladies” is scheduled to premiere this summer.

Get the rest of the story about the addition of Denise Vasi right here.

