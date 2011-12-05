Anthony Hamilton “Back To Love”

Anthony Hamilton is one of the most consistent hit makers in soul music, and his new project “Back To Love” is highly anticipated. Check out the songs that will appear on his new album on the tracklist below.
1. Back To Love
2. Writing On The Wall
3. Woo
4. Pray For Me
5. Best Of Me
6. Never Let Go Feat. Keri Hilson
7. Mad
8. I’ll Wait To Fall In Love
9. Sucka For You
10. Baby Girl
11. Who’s Loving You
12. Life Has A Way
[Deluxe Edition]
13. Broken Man
14. I’m Ready
15. Fair In Love
16. More Than Enough
