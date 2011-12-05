Anthony Hamilton “Back To Love”

Anthony Hamilton is one of the most consistent hit makers in soul music, and his new project “Back To Love” is highly anticipated. Check out the songs that will appear on his new album on the tracklist below.

1. Back To Love

2. Writing On The Wall

3. Woo

4. Pray For Me

5. Best Of Me

6. Never Let Go Feat. Keri Hilson

7. Mad

8. I’ll Wait To Fall In Love

9. Sucka For You

10. Baby Girl

11. Who’s Loving You

12. Life Has A Way

[Deluxe Edition]

13. Broken Man

14. I’m Ready

15. Fair In Love

16. More Than Enough

