Drake On Rumors About Him Leaving Young Money For Roc Nation

While performing at a show in Hartford, Drake aggressively addressed the rumors about him leaving Lil Wayne’s Young Money camp to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He firmly denies the reports, and said the following onstage…

“My brother Lil Wayne is all the way in Australia right now. But I know my camera’s on in the back, and I just want to let him know how much love me and Hartford got for him…”

Doesn’t it seem like Drake is sucking up to Lil Wayne? Hear what else Drake had to say about leaving the YMCMB family in this video.

