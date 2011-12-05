Did Wendy Williams Lie About Oprah Winfrey?

Wendy Williams said something about Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, and Wendy then said that Oprah wrote her a letter addressing the comment. The drama started on “The Wendy Williams Show” last week after Wendy wondered if Oprah and Gayle’s friendship was in trouble since Gayle is leaving Oprah’s OWN to go work for CBS.

According to Wendy, Oprah sent a letter via e-mail saying her friendship with Gayle was all good. But on Friday (December 2nd), Gayle called in to “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” and said Oprah did NOT send any message to Wendy.

This morning (December 5th), Wendy talked to Tom Joyner and told him she had no reason to lie, and then aired out the person who had been in touch with her on behalf of Oprah.

Hear exactly what Wendy AND Gayle said about this three-way drama at BlackAmericaWeb.

