AAFCA Honoring Richard Roundtree And George Lucas At 3rd Annual Awards

The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will honor the special achievements of iconic actors Richard Roundtree and Hattie Winston, legendary filmmaker George Lucas and Sony Pictures Entertainment, during its 3rd live AAFCA Awards ceremony on Sunday, January 8, 2012, at Light Space Studios, located at the historic Helm Bakery in Culver City California. The organization will announce its complete list of winners during a special press conference at the Universal Hilton on Monday, December 12th.

“AAFCA is thrilled and honored to bestow recognition to an incredible group of honorees this year,” says Gil Robertson IV, founder and president of the organization. “These individuals and institutions have transformed the face of the cinematic arts.”

The winners of the 2011 AAFCA AWARDS will be announced on Monday, December 12th and the accolades will be formally presented at the January red carpet ceremony hosted by veteran entertainment journalist Kevin Frazier (The Insider). In addition to the special achievement awards, the ceremony will also reveal AAFCA’s Top Ten List, in addition to awards in several categories, including Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

