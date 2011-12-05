Common Feat. John Legend “The Believer”

Common and John Legend are both a part of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music family, so it’s only right that they join forces for Com’s new single “The Believer.” You can find this song on Common’s new album The Dreamer/The Believer, which drops on December 20th.

Find out more about “The Believer” at HuffingtonPost.

Common – “The Believer” ft. John Legend by ThinkCommon