Nicki Minaj Brought To Tears, Talks Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj was recently honored by Billboard, and tears rolled down her cheeks as she talked about the award and shouted out Country superstar Taylor Swift. Nicki accepted the magazine’s Rising Star Award and became emotional about when talking about what it meant to her to be recognized by this publication.

See how pretty Nicki Minaj looks when she cried in the video below, and find out why she keeps showing Taylor Swift so much love.

