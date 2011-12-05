Busta Rhymes & Chris Brown Shoot “Why Stop Now”

Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown have tapped into their magic pot for another hit! Tiffany Hasbourne, stylist on the set of the “Why Stop Now” video shoot, tweeted photos of the new Cash money signee and F.A.M.E star C. Breezy performing the first single off Busta’s forthcoming album. Chris can be seen yelling in front of a black wall, while Busta poses for the cameras.

