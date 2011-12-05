Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Of 2011

Young Money’s Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne all had big hits this year, but did one of them have the top hip-hop song of 2011? Take a look at the biggest songs of the year starring rappers, based on radio airplay data provided by Mediabase.
Check out the list of the top 10 hip-hop songs of the year, and vote for your favorite in our poll below.
10. Big Sean “Marvin & Chardonnay”
9. Waka Flocka Flame Feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale “No Hands”
8. Rick Ross Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele “Aston Martin Music”
7. Kanye West Feat. Rihanna “All Of The Lights”
6. Lil Wayne “How To Love”
5. Lil Wayne Feat. Cory Gunz “6 Foot 7 Foot”
4. Big Sean Feat. Chris Brown “My Last”
3. Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life”
2. DJ Khaled Feat. Drake & Rick Ross “I’m On One”
1. Chris Brown Feat. Feat. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne “Look At Me Now”
