Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Of 2011

Young Money’s Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne all had big hits this year, but did one of them have the top hip-hop song of 2011? Take a look at the biggest songs of the year starring rappers, based on radio airplay data provided by Mediabase.

Check out the list of the top 10 hip-hop songs of the year, and vote for your favorite in our poll below.

10. Big Sean “Marvin & Chardonnay”

9. Waka Flocka Flame Feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale “No Hands”

8. Rick Ross Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele “Aston Martin Music”

7. Kanye West Feat. Rihanna “All Of The Lights”

6. Lil Wayne “How To Love”

5. Lil Wayne Feat. Cory Gunz “6 Foot 7 Foot”

4. Big Sean Feat. Chris Brown “My Last”

3. Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life”

2. DJ Khaled Feat. Drake & Rick Ross “I’m On One”

1. Chris Brown Feat. Feat. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne “Look At Me Now”

