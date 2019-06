Willow Smith and Nicki Minaj join forces in “Fireball,” the third video release from the “Whip My Hair” singing teenager! Smith who is signed to Roc Nation will deliver the full video December 7th, on BET’s 106 & Park.

The video warns of a mysterious “fireball” falling from the sky which in my guess is Nicki and Willow…stay tune for the video!

Willow Smith Feat. Nicki Minaj “Fireball” [NEW MUSIC]

