Ja Rule Says His First Night In Prison “Was Crazy!”

Rapper Ja Rule was sent to prison on June 8, 2011 to serve a two-year sentence for possession. In this exclusive letter to Vibe magazine the Queens, NY native tells his fans about his first night in jail.

My first night here was crazy inmates screaming, banging, and kicking the doors calling the male CO’s b*tch ass niggas & f*ggots telling the female CO’s how they gonna f*ck em, throwing plates of food out their cells onto the floor LOL. WELCOME TO THE GREEN MONSTER! This type of sh*t would never happen upstate at best you’d be in the box for a month at worst the infirmary. I even got into it wit these stupid niggas trying to assassinate my character talkin about I’m snitching to the guards and that I’m getting special treatment. I barked on these niggas and set em straight cause as a man there’s only so much you can take before you snap. At first I tried to ignore there lil comments until they started talkin sh*t like they gonna kick my door and all this clown sh*t. But the funny thing is when I started screaming on them lettin them know they got the wrong nigga they got excited it was like that’s what they wanted to bring the hood out of me. That’s when I realized that I’m dealing wit kids. they can’t be niggas my age cause that would’ve lead to instant confrontation not instant admiration. After I set em straight they wanted to talk & ask me about the industry I could tell they wanted to be my friend but just didn’t know how to go about it.

