Native Tongue Vets Record Occupy Wall Street Song, “P.T.I. (Occupy Wall Street)”

Dres of Black Sheep and Jarobi of A Tribe Called Quest have lent their voices to the Occupy Wall Street movement with the new song and video, “P.T.I. (Occupy Wall Street).”

“The 99% need to have not just a voice, but voices,” Dres said on what inspired he and Jarobi to write the song. “We need to have more voices that speak to our plight beyond what is given to us via the media.”

The Occupy Movement began on September 17, 2011 to address the concerns of citizens who feel too much financial power is in the hands of the rich minority, the 1%. Since then occupations of public space have taken place around the country resulting in clashes between community members and police.

Watch the clip from Dres and Jarobi (collectively known as Evitan) and give us your thoughts. (spotted at DaveyD.com)

