X-Factor’s Astro Responds To Roc Nation Rumors

After being dismissed from “The X-Factor,” rapper Astro spoke to Tom Joyner about his future plans. The 15-year-old from Brooklyn made it to the final seven and was a favorite of judge L.A. Reid. Immediately after his departure rumors began to surface of him signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

“I don’t have a check or a contract [from Jay-Z] he says,” matter-of-factly. But he is working on material for a new album.

