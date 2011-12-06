Are The Lakers Going After Dwight Howard And Chris Paul?

With the NBA season back in effect, teams are turning their attention to revamping their rosters for title contention. After getting swept in the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, it was clear some changes would be made by the Los Angeles Lakers front office. But no one imagined they’d go in this hard.

72 Hours in Los Angeles

Sources close to the Lakers are telling ESPN that the front office is making moves to acquire All-Stars Dwight Howard and Chris Paul. ESPN’s Chris Broussard feels that with high caliber players like Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom on their current roster The Lakers do have the means to pull off the blockbuster trade.

What do you think? Are these super teams good for basketball?

