DMX Plays Wheelchair Basketball With Injured Soldiers

Earl “DMX” Simmons is continuing his post-prison goodwill tour, this time playing wheelchair basketball with injured soldiers. According to TMZ, X was doing a show in San Antonio last Thursday, when a fan asked if he would visit the troops at nearby Fort Sam Houston. X said yes and showed up the next day to play a little wheelchair basketball with some of the guys.

“It made my day as much as it did their day,” DMX told TMZ. “One told me that I gave him the best early Christmas gift he ever got and that has me still smiling.”

