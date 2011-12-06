Young Jeezy “TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition” Tracklist

Young Jeezy is gearing up for the release of his album TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition which is slated for release on December 20th. TM 103 is Jeezy’s first release in two years and features Andre 3000, Jay-Z, T.I., Jill Scott, Ne-Yo, Fabolous, Future and Jadakiss! By the looks of this tracklist and the song we heard with Jay-Z, this might be a classic!

Standard Edition

1. “Waiting”

2. “What I Do (Just Like That)”

3. “OJ” feat. Fabolous & Jadakiss

4. “Nothing”

5. “Way Too Gone” feat. Future

6. “SupaFreak” feat. 2 Chainz

7. “All We Do”

8. “Leave You Alone” feat. Ne-Yo

9. “Everythang”

10. “Trapped” feat. Jill Scott

11. “F.A.M.E.” feat. T.I.

12. “I Do” feat. Jay-Z & André 3000

13. “Higher Learning” feat. Snoop Dogg, Devin the Dude & Mitchelle’l

14. “This One’s for You” feat. Trick Daddy

Deluxe Edition

15. “.38″ feat. Freddie Gibbs

16. “Ballin’” feat. Lil Wayne

17. “Lose My Mind” feat. Plies

18. “Never Be the Same”

Young Jeezy’s ‘TM103′ Gets New Release Date [VIDEO]

T.I. Shows His Son Major, Talks About Reality Show [VIDEO]

Rick Ross On Young Jeezy’s “Feminine Ways” [AUDIO]