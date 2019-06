The fashion-forward, gold-loving emcee known as Tyga, dropped a new mixtape today. The appropriately named project, “B*tchImTheSh*t” features 15 new tracks from the Young Money/ Cash Monet artist!

Tyga will be making his YMCMB debut with album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King, first quarter next year!

Listen to the mixtape below:

