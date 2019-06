The dance machine better known as Chris Brown, took over Beacher’s Madhouse in L.A. showcasing some pretty impressive dance moves. Brown and his crew “stormed the stage” of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, flipping, spinning and twirling like acrobats.

Check out the video below:

