29 Nicki Minaj Moments For The Barbie’s 29th Birthday!

Self-proclaimed Barbie, Nicki Minaj turned 29 today!

The femcee has conquered mainstream (and underground) rap, pop and a tad bit of R&B. After a very public rap battle against Queen Bee- Lil Kim, Nicki remained victorious as the female rapper not to be f***ed with! Nicki’s career is rising with every moment of everyday and each time you “Google her a**” you add to the young woman’s massive success!

Take a look back at 29 moments from the Barbz career, for her 29th birthday!

29. Nicki unleashes “Roman In Moscow!”

Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Roman In Moscow” [NEW MUSIC]

28. Nicki is a Barbie…no literally!

A Mattel doll modeled after Nicki Minaj is being auctioned off for charity. The starting bid on the one-of-a-kind doll begins at $1,000!

27. Nicki Minaj is the female Weezy!

Nicki’ channeled Wayne for the “Y U Mad” video with long blonde dreads!

26. Nicki performs “Superbass” with two, eight-year-olds.

25. Nicki’s A$$ steals the show!

Big Sean released the video for his album favorite “A$$” featuring Nicki who stole the show with her “bunny hop.”

5 Best Moments From Big Sean’s “Dance (A$$)” Video Feat. Nicki Minaj [PHOTOS]

24. Nicki receives Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist”

Nicki snagged a Grammy Award nomination for “Best New Artist” against J. Cole, Bon Iver, Skrillex and The Band Perry!

23. Nicki reveals new album title and release date.

Two words: Roman Zaliniski!

22. Nicki makes Drake proud!

Nicki laced Drake’s “Proud Of You” off his sophomore album Take Care.

21. Nicki & Madonna… Oh My!

Nicki, M.I.A and Madonna will be performing their new single at the 2012 Superbowl!

20. Nicki and Britney are Femme Fatales!

Britney Spears welcomed Nicki on her “Femme Fatale” tour which kicked off this year in Cali!

19.”Superbass” became the highest-charting Hot 100 rap hit by a solo female (without a featured artist) since Missy Elliott’s “Work It”

18. Nicki’s “chicken-wing chain” makes it’s debut.

Nicki wore a peculiar necklace to the IHeartRadio fest which caused everyone to raise an eyebrow. The pink chicken wing chain caused quite a stir.

17. Nicki and hype-man SB face controversy.

A 911 call with both Nicki and hype-man Scaff Beezy’s voice hit the Internet leading folks to believe that there was a physical altercation between the dynamic duo during a stay at a hotel.

16.Nicki’s nipple makes an appearance during Good Morning America.

Nicki Minaj Has A Nip Slip!

15. Nicki & Cher have Twitter beef!

In one of the oddest twitter beefs this year, Nicki and pop icon Cher exchange words where Nicki had to tell her to “Stop it 5.”

14. Nicki’s MTV Award outfit scares children

CAPTION THIS: Nicki Minaj’s 2011 VMA Outfit [PHOTO]

13. Nicki admits to once being suicidal

Why Nicki Minaj Considered Committing Suicide

12. Nicki uses Drake’s lap as a chair

Nicki’s buxom bottom found a home in Drake’s lap during a routine during the “I Am Music” tour.

Nicki Minaj Gives Drake A Kiss & Lap Dance [VIDEO]

11. Nicki makes Forbes Cash Kings list.

Once again Nicki joined the boys and crashed their party. She was the only femcee to make the prestigious list!

10. Nicki’s voice lands her a role in “Ice Age 4.”

Whether she is using a British accent or talking in her normal voice, Nicki’s high pitched tone was the perfect fit for animated film, “Ice Age.”

9. Nicki’s shows off her “Racks On Racks”

Nicki Minaj Lets “The Girls” Hang Out At MTV Movie Awards [PHOTOS]

8. Nicki gets married in “Moment For Life”

Every woman dreams of a lavish wedding and Nicki was granted that desire in the visuals for the Drake assisted “Moment For Life.”

7. Nicki’s “Bottoms Up” verse receives critical acclaim!

Even MC Lyte had to give Nicki her props for her bi-polar verse on Trey Songz’ “Bottom Up.” Trey may be good rapper but he didn’t stand a chance against Nicki.

6. Nicki and Taylor Swift become besties!

Nicki Minaj Thanks Taylor Swift For Her Contribution To “Superbass”

5. Nicki bodies Jay-Z and Kanye West on “Monster”

4. Nicki signs a bunch of boobs!

Nicki loves her Barbz so much that she brands them with a sharpie! “I keep a bad b*tch, let me sign ya boobs!”

3. Nicki brings Lil Kim out of retirement with “Roman’s Revenge”

Well maybe Kim wasn’t retired but it sure felt like she was! The Queen was summoned by Nicki on her toughest record yet “Romans Revenge.” The dispute has gone down in history as one of the greatest rap battles yet!

2. “Itty Bitty Piggy” reaches over 21 million views on Youtube.

1. Nicki releases Pink Friday

Nicki released Pink Friday on November 19th, 2010. The Platinum selling disc has produced five hit singles including “Superbass,” “Your Love,” “Check It Out,” “Moment For Life” and “Right Thru Me” (six if you include “Roman’s Revenge”).

Pink Friday debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart with first-week sales of 375,000 copies.

Happy Birthday Nicki!

