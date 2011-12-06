“Love & Hip Hop” Episode 4: Olivia Still Seems Arrogant

Every Monday, as “Love & Hip Hop” airs, my Twitter time line erupts into insults and conversation over the popular reality show! This week was no different, just the focus with whom it was on. Olivia, was that trending topic that overtook my social network. The ex G-Unit artist revealed that she hated her mother and can’t open up to females the way others may do so.

Aside from that moment of truth, Olivia still comes across as simply cocky and arrogant.

Watch below:

Emily B. Opens Up About Her Relationship With Fabolous

Olivia Gets Reality Check From Sony Records Exec

Also On The Urban Daily: