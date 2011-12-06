Sub? Rihanna Tweets Drake Lyrics

In the world of Twitter, we would consider this following tweet, a sub: “I know he messed up, but let a real n***a make it right!”

That Drake lyric came from none other than Rihanna, who was recently caught up in a “love triangle” between him and Chris Brown. The Twitter message was followed by “#Practice is my NYE song! I need to see some strippers go ape shit to this!”

Rihanna is referring to Drake’s remake of “Back That A** Up” on his sophomore album Take Care. We don’t know if the tweet was aimed at ex-Chris Brown but clearly she likes, Drake’s album just as much as we do!

Rihanna Booed In London For Being Too Raunchy!

Beyonce Tells Rihanna To Walk Away From Music

Rihanna “Red Lipstick” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On The Urban Daily: