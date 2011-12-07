David Wilson Stays Stylish After Hours

TheUrbanDaily and Gillette’s G-List Party brought out several stylish men, and David Wilson of TheGrio.com was one of our honorees. The Founder and Executive Editor of NBC’s video centric news site was recognized by us for his ability his always well-maintained grooming and overall sense of style.

Whether hanging with the team from Gillette or coolin’ out by the bar, David made being stylish look effortless at The G-List Party. He came into the spot rocking his signature hat, or his self-described “point of distinction,” and here’s a look at David in party mode.

