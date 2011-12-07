Will You Watch This New Ice Cube TV Show?

Ice Cube is making a fulltime move to TV with his new show “Eye For An Eye.” In addition to starring in the vigilante drama series, Cube will work as the executive producer. “Eye For An Eye” will air on FX, and here’s how Deadline.com describes it:

“Eye For An Eye” centers on a complex man, played by Ice Cube, who is a veteran paramedic. After too many years of leaving the scenes of violent crimes with a victim struggling to live in the back of his ambulance, he snaps and starts going eye for an eye. When his thirst for revenge proves addictive, his personal life spirals out of control as he tries to reconcile it with his newfound life as a vigilante.

Cube will continue to executive produce “Are We There Yet?,” his film-turned-sitcom that airs on TBS. Since “Eye For An Eye” hasn’t gone into production, a premiere date has not yet been set.

Get the rest of the details about Ice Cube’s new TV show here.

RELATED POSTS:

Ice Cube Stars In Police Brutality Drama “Rampart” [TRAILER]

Another “Friday” Is On The Way

Also On The Urban Daily: