Kim Kardashian And Reggie Bush Dating Again?

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush have been texting, Skyping and talking to each other since she announced her intent to divorce Kris Humphries. And they may be telling the world they’re back together sooner than later.

Kim and Reggie reportedly had a meeting when he was in New York for a game, and he’s been playing some of the best football of his career ever since. Reggie is said to be the shoulder for Kim to cry on as she rides this wave of backlash since her divorce announcement.

Find out more about the status of Kim and Reggie’s relationship right here.

