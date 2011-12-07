DJ Webstar, Wale & Dorrough Want You To “Drop That A**”

For those of you who hoped DJ Webstar would quietly fade into he background after his hit, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” Your prayers have gone unanswered. DJ Webstar recruits Maybach Music soldier, Wale, and Dorrough for “Drop That A$$.” The club anthem is sure to bring the ratchetness out of some ladies. There is no word on whether this is a part of a new project Webstar is working on.

Ladies, would you drop it low if this blared through the speakers at your favorite night spot? Hit us up in the comments.

RELATED POSTS:

VIDEO: DJ Webstar Speaks On Young B Break-Up!

Wale Ft. Miguel “Lotus Flower Bomb” [NEW VIDEO]

Drunk Groupie Gets Into Dryer To Prove She’s Dorrough’s Biggest Fan [VIDEO]