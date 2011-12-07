RZA Challenges Jay-Z To Chess Match

In promotion of his new RZA’s World App, The Wutang Abbot challenges Jay-Z to a friendly game of chess.

“What up Jigga, holla at the RZA. Let’s get a game goin,” he says while brandishing some seriously over-the-top jewelry. One of the app’s features is a 3D chess game.

“I think that would be a great thing to see me and Jay-Z battle for a $1 Million purse to see whose mind is stronger on the chess board.”

RZA and Jay-Z “connected” on this year’s Watch The Throne when he produced the track “New Day” and on 2010s “So Appalled.”

This is a match we’d pay to see.

RELATED POSTS:

Kerry Washington and Wu-Tang’s Rza Round Out Cast of “Django Unchained”

GZA, ODB & RZA Interviewed On NYC Public Access In 1991 [VIDEO]

RZA Threatens To Sue Game Over Mixtape Track

Also On The Urban Daily: