Willow Smith Stays Up late With Jimmy Fallon!

Willow Smith is the only 11 year old on television passed 9pm! Last night she stayed up late to chat with funny-man Jimmy Fallon about her new song and working with Nicki Minaj! “She’s amazing, she’s an awesome artist, she’s crazy, she’s wild. She’s just really exciting to be around,” said Willow.

Jimmy Fallon also thanked the young artist for allowing him to butcher remake her “Whip My Hair” song with Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

Sneak Peek: Willow Smith Ft. Nicki Minaj “Fireball” Video

Why Willow Smith Is “Torn” [VIDEO]

http://www.nbc.com/assets/video/widget/widget.html?vid=1372253

Also On The Urban Daily: