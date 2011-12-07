T.I. Brings Big Ratings To VH1 With The Family Hustle

T.I. may have a long and bright future ahead of him as a reality TV star now that his show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” has drawn big ratings for VH1. The reality show featuring Tip and his family premiered online a few days early, and was seen by 4.3 million viewers at 9 pm on Monday night (December 5th).

The second airing of “The Family Hustle” received even higher ratings, and you can find the details here.

RELATED POSTS:

T.I. Speaks About Arrest Rumors [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

First Episode of “T.I. & Tiny” Hits The Internet! [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: